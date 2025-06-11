Top Robotics Stocks To Consider – June 9th

Get alerts:

NVIDIA, Teradyne, Serve Robotics, TechnipFMC, and Zebra Technologies are the five Robotics stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Robotics stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, develop or manufacture robotic systems and automation technologies for industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, logistics and consumer products. By investing in these equities, market participants gain exposure to the growth potential—and associated risks—of automation-driven innovation, with performance often tied to technological advances, adoption rates and broader economic cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Robotics stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA traded up $1.12 on Monday, reaching $142.84. The stock had a trading volume of 147,041,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,090,893. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.10. The company has a market cap of $3.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER traded up $1.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.18. 1,574,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,609,141. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $65.77 and a fifty-two week high of $163.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.69.

Serve Robotics (SERV)

Serve Robotics Inc. designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc. in July 2023.

SERV traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,711,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,053,834. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.67. Serve Robotics has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $24.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.15.

TechnipFMC (FTI)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Shares of FTI stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.37. 1,763,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,022,119. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $33.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.57.

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $5.52 on Monday, hitting $300.88. The company had a trading volume of 158,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $261.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.46. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.75. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $205.73 and a 12-month high of $427.76.

