Wedbush Issues Optimistic Outlook for Centerspace Earnings

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Centerspace in a research note issued on Monday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.19. The consensus estimate for Centerspace’s current full-year earnings is $4.94 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Centerspace’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CSR. UBS Group assumed coverage on Centerspace in a research report on Monday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Centerspace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Centerspace from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Centerspace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Centerspace in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.22.

Shares of NYSE CSR opened at $60.76 on Tuesday. Centerspace has a 12-month low of $54.13 and a 12-month high of $76.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.90.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. Centerspace had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $67.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.70 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSR. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 370.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Centerspace by 903.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Centerspace by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Centerspace by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Centerspace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Centerspace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Centerspace’s payout ratio is currently -275.00%.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

