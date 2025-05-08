What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Estimate for Gentherm Q2 Earnings?

Get Gentherm alerts:

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Gentherm in a report released on Monday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Gentherm’s current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Gentherm’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $353.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.39 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Gentherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Gentherm from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

NASDAQ THRM opened at $25.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.01. Gentherm has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $56.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.52. The stock has a market cap of $798.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gentherm in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,400,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gentherm in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,832,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Gentherm by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 525,026 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,962,000 after acquiring an additional 157,544 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 782,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,261,000 after purchasing an additional 150,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,990,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,488,000 after purchasing an additional 135,458 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William T. Presley purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.67 per share, for a total transaction of $74,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,103 shares in the company, valued at $3,974,411.01. The trade was a 1.90 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

