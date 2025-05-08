Brokers Set Expectations for Schlumberger Q2 Earnings

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Griffin Securities issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Schlumberger in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 4th. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Schlumberger’s current full-year earnings is $3.38 per share. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SLB. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.32.

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.87. The company has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.06. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $50.94.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schlumberger

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Schlumberger by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,986,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,913,312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225,828 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,985,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,146,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,134 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,737,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,101,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119,543 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,836,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,254,000 after purchasing an additional 343,261 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $735,398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 26,990 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $1,104,430.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,657.28. The trade was a 33.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $1,062,623.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,990.68. This trade represents a 44.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.64%.

About Schlumberger

(Get Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.