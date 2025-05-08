Seaport Res Ptn Has Pessimistic Outlook of WWW Q2 Earnings

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Wolverine World Wide’s current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WWW. Baird R W raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Wolverine World Wide Price Performance

NYSE WWW opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average is $18.14. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.62.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Institutional Trading of Wolverine World Wide

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 767.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 250,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 221,904 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter worth about $113,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 1,263.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,426,942 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,857,000 after buying an additional 1,322,254 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,072,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

