Cormark Has Negative Outlook for Algoma Central Q3 Earnings

May 9th, 2025

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALCFree Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Algoma Central in a report issued on Monday, May 5th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Algoma Central’s current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Algoma Central’s Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Algoma Central from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

Algoma Central Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TSE:ALC opened at C$15.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.70, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 0.76. Algoma Central has a 1-year low of C$14.03 and a 1-year high of C$15.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$635.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Algoma Central news, Director Richard Brydone Carty sold 2,000 shares of Algoma Central stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total transaction of C$30,200.00. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Algoma Central Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Algoma Central’s payout ratio is 42.19%.

Algoma Central Company Profile

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates through Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segments. The company operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, and salt producers as well as, agricultural product distributors.

Earnings History and Estimates for Algoma Central (TSE:ALC)

