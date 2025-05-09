Cormark Has Negative Outlook for Algoma Central Q3 Earnings

Get Algoma Central alerts:

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Algoma Central in a report issued on Monday, May 5th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Algoma Central’s current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Algoma Central’s Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Algoma Central from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

Algoma Central Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TSE:ALC opened at C$15.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.70, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 0.76. Algoma Central has a 1-year low of C$14.03 and a 1-year high of C$15.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$635.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Algoma Central news, Director Richard Brydone Carty sold 2,000 shares of Algoma Central stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total transaction of C$30,200.00. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Algoma Central Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Algoma Central’s payout ratio is 42.19%.

Algoma Central Company Profile

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates through Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segments. The company operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, and salt producers as well as, agricultural product distributors.

