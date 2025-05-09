Evotec (ETR:EVT) Trading Down 3.4% – Here’s Why

Evotec SE (ETR:EVT – Get Free Report) traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €6.94 ($7.80) and last traded at €7.04 ($7.91). 2,168,440 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 1,360,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.29 ($8.19).

Evotec Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €6.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is €7.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.05.

About Evotec

(Get Free Report)

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women's health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.