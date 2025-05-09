Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Trading Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. 21,839 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 29,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Exela Technologies Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.33.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

