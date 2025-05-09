First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 138,919.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after buying an additional 181,985 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $792,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. grew its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 45,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 19,413 shares during the period.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTHI opened at $21.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.72. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $24.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.84.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were paid a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.