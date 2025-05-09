FY2026 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Raised by Analyst

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) – National Bank Financial raised their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centerra Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.05. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CGAU. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Friday, April 4th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cormark lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Desjardins lowered Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Centerra Gold Price Performance

CGAU stock opened at $7.09 on Thursday. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $7.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.80.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $299.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.25 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Centerra Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. bought a new position in Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 52.78%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

