HC Wainwright Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for DAWN

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2028 earnings estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.84. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.72) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ FY2029 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $30.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.28 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DAWN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.57.

Shares of DAWN opened at $6.77 on Thursday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $17.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of -1.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 911.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,603 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $88,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $144,094.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,059.40. This represents a 8.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 4,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $55,566.16. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 39,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,639.92. This trade represents a 10.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,064 shares of company stock valued at $251,925. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

