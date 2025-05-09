Jeremy Barnum Sells 40,014 Shares of Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB) Stock

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB – Get Free Report) CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. The trade was a 68.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Price Performance
AMJB stock opened at $29.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.68. Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 has a 1-year low of $26.65 and a 1-year high of $33.40.
Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.4752 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044’s previous dividend of $0.45.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044
Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Company Profile
The ALERIAN MLP INDEX ETNS DUE JANUARY 28, 2044 (AMJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 North American energy MLPs. Securities are selected based on distributions. AMJB was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044
- What is a support level?
- IBM’s AI Offensive: Assessing IBM’s Path to Renewed Growth
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Rockwell Automation: Tailwinds From Onshoring U.S. Production
- Stock Average Calculator
- Is Energy Transfer Undervalued or a Value Trap?
Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28 2044 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28 2044 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.