Jeremy Barnum Sells 40,014 Shares of Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB) Stock

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB – Get Free Report) CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. The trade was a 68.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28 2044 alerts:

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Price Performance

AMJB stock opened at $29.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.68. Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 has a 1-year low of $26.65 and a 1-year high of $33.40.

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.4752 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044’s previous dividend of $0.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMJB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 during the 1st quarter worth $2,031,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 205,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,337,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,663,000 after buying an additional 109,965 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The ALERIAN MLP INDEX ETNS DUE JANUARY 28, 2044 (AMJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 North American energy MLPs. Securities are selected based on distributions. AMJB was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28 2044 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28 2044 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.