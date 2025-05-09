JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Price Target to $33.00

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim set a $50.00 price objective on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Twist Bioscience from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

Twist Bioscience Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TWST stock opened at $32.67 on Tuesday. Twist Bioscience has a 52-week low of $31.56 and a 52-week high of $60.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 2.54.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $92.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.00 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 59.76% and a negative return on equity of 32.69%. Research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Twist Bioscience news, SVP Paula Green sold 918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $37,555.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,609.92. This trade represents a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dennis Cho sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $25,940.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,173,464.85. The trade was a 0.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,991 shares of company stock worth $742,654 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWST. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,241,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,045,000 after buying an additional 645,730 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,807,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,860,000 after purchasing an additional 189,791 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,505,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,972,000 after purchasing an additional 532,040 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,374,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,984,000.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

