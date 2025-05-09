Northern Superior Resources (CVE:SUP) Trading Down 1.7% – Time to Sell?

Northern Superior Resources Inc. (CVE:SUP – Get Free Report) fell 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.59. 86,003 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 112,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

Northern Superior Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$96.38 million, a P/E ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.51.

Northern Superior Resources Company Profile

Northern Superior Resources Inc, an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of gold properties in Ontario and Québec, Canada. The company explores for silver and copper. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

