Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS) Shares Down 4.5% – What’s Next?

Legend Power Systems Inc. (CVE:LPS – Get Free Report) dropped 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 84,549 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 50,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Legend Power Systems Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.82, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Legend Power Systems Company Profile

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

