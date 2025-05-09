PowerHouse Energy Group (LON:PHE) Trading Down 2.7% – Should You Sell?

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (LON:PHE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.51 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.51 ($0.01). 7,460,921 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 12,110,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.53 ($0.01).

PowerHouse Energy Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.88. The stock has a market cap of £24.79 million, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 2.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PowerHouse Energy Group news, insider Paul Emmitt purchased 1,933,679 shares of PowerHouse Energy Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £19,336.79 ($25,618.43). 25.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PowerHouse Energy Group Company Profile

