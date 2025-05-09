Q3 EPS Estimates for D.R. Horton Reduced by Zacks Research

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for D.R. Horton in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 5th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $2.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.95. The consensus estimate for D.R. Horton’s current full-year earnings is $13.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.40 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.62 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $11.69 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.83 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $13.75 EPS.

DHI has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $173.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Softer demand and elevated incentives impacting outlook through H2 2025 Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.15.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $123.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $110.44 and a 52-week high of $199.85. The stock has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.18.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.52 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

