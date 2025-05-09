Cormark Has Pessimistic Outlook of TSE:RCG FY2025 Earnings

Get RF Capital Group alerts:

RF Capital Group Inc. (TSE:RCG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RF Capital Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 5th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.42) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. Cormark has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for RF Capital Group’s FY2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

RF Capital Group Trading Up 3.5 %

TSE:RCG opened at C$8.00 on Thursday. RF Capital Group has a 1 year low of C$6.31 and a 1 year high of C$12.50.

About RF Capital Group

RF Capital Group Inc is a financial services firm. The company’s operating segment includes Wealth Management and Corporate. It generates maximum revenue from the Wealth Management segment. The operations segment provides carrying broker services to third parties, including trade execution, clearing, and settlement services.

