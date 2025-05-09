VRTX FY2025 EPS Estimate Lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Gould now anticipates that the pharmaceutical company will earn $15.60 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $15.67. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $15.63 per share.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.23). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VRTX. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $503.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $435.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $515.04.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VRTX stock opened at $429.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $489.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $466.24. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $377.85 and a 52 week high of $519.88. The stock has a market cap of $110.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 410,359 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,850,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,942 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 30,383 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,235,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,239 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.06, for a total value of $111,034.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,805,286.70. This trade represents a 0.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 3,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,615,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,256,000. This trade represents a 10.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,315 shares of company stock worth $2,121,012. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

