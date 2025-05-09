Zacks Research Has Negative Estimate for IBKR Q3 Earnings

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Interactive Brokers Group in a report issued on Tuesday, May 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.75. The consensus estimate for Interactive Brokers Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.32 EPS.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.04). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion.

IBKR has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $242.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $265.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.88.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $184.49 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1 year low of $103.69 and a 1 year high of $236.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group are set to split on Wednesday, June 18th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, April 15th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. SRH Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.32%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

