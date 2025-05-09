Q3 EPS Forecast for Northwest Pipe Reduced by Analyst

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Northwest Pipe in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 5th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Northwest Pipe’s current full-year earnings is $3.32 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Northwest Pipe’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $116.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.92 million. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.12%.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NWPX. Sidoti raised Northwest Pipe to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered Northwest Pipe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Stock Performance

NWPX opened at $38.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.18. Northwest Pipe has a 52-week low of $32.04 and a 52-week high of $57.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.09 million, a PE ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 34.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,374 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 272.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,514 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 198.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Aaron Wilkins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,548. This trade represents a 4.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Pipe

(Get Free Report)

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.