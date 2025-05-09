Hancock Whitney Q3 EPS Forecast Decreased by Zacks Research

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.37. The consensus estimate for Hancock Whitney’s current full-year earnings is $5.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.57 EPS.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $367.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.12 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 11.56%.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HWC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HWC

Hancock Whitney Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $55.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.15. Hancock Whitney has a 1 year low of $43.60 and a 1 year high of $62.40. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 554.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1,132.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $40,299.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,983.71. This represents a 3.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.