Zacks Small Cap Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for TWI

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Small Cap lowered their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Titan International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 5th. Zacks Small Cap analyst T. Kerr now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Titan International’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Titan International’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS.
Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $490.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.86 million. Titan International had a positive return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 0.51%.
NYSE TWI opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.61. The stock has a market cap of $439.88 million, a PE ratio of -57.54 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.38. Titan International has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Titan International in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Titan International by 207.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 72,612 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan International during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Titan International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.
