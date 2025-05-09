Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (NYSEARCA:IGPT)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (NYSEARCA:IGPT – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,832 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,361,000. Members Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF by 251.5% in the fourth quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC now owns 216,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,804,000 after acquiring an additional 155,085 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,214,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,105,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,865,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGPT opened at $42.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.65 million, a P/E ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.73. Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00.

The Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (IGPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an index of securities that derive more than 50% of their revenue to the future media industry. These components may be from any market-cap, and from any geography.

