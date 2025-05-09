Stifel Financial Corp Grows Position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 72.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in UFP Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,562,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 340.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after acquiring an additional 30,372 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $16,808,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in UFP Technologies by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in UFP Technologies by 197.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $233.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.18. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.26 and a 1-year high of $366.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 1.10.

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.42. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $148.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on UFPT. Lake Street Capital set a $252.00 price objective on shares of UFP Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

In other news, Director Daniel C. Croteau sold 6,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.41, for a total transaction of $1,563,694.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,711.85. This represents a 79.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

