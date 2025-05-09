WashTec (ETR:WSU) Trading Up 1.4% – Should You Buy?

Shares of WashTec AG (ETR:WSU – Get Free Report) traded up 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €44.60 ($50.11) and last traded at €43.60 ($48.99). 5,956 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 30,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at €43.00 ($48.31).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.98, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €40.48 and a 200-day moving average price of €39.77. The company has a market capitalization of $580.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86.

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Germany, Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gantry carwashes, self-service, and commercial vehicle wash equipment, as well as conveyor tunnel systems. It also provides water recovery systems; full maintenance; on-call service agreements; service projects and upgrades; spare parts; and digital solutions.

