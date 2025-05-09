What is Cormark’s Forecast for TSE:AFN FY2025 Earnings?

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a report released on Wednesday, May 7th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.86 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.20. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $6.58 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ag Growth International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Ag Growth International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ag Growth International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$47.86.

TSE:AFN opened at C$38.35 on Thursday. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of C$30.81 and a 52 week high of C$58.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$34.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$732.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.90%.

In other news, Director Anne De Greef-Safft purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$36.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,985.00. Also, Senior Officer Paul David Householder acquired 4,000 shares of Ag Growth International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$36.01 per share, with a total value of C$144,040.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $436,101 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

