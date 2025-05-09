What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for BCRX FY2029 Earnings?

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2029 EPS estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $2.14 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.05. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BCRX. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.56.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $11.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average of $7.88.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $131.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.64 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 314.8% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 87,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 66,320 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 278,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 114,068 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 184,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 16,947 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 116,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 31,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $125,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

