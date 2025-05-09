Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 419,319 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 49,217 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Willdan Group were worth $15,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Willdan Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 751,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,643,000 after buying an additional 50,262 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 365,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,909,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Willdan Group by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 195,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 48,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Willdan Group by 2,934.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 169,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Willdan Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th.

In other news, Director Mohammad Shahidehpour sold 2,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $89,101.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,466.40. The trade was a 15.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $40.56 on Friday. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.19 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $588.00 million, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.34.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Willdan Group had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

