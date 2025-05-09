Zacks Research Issues Negative Estimate for Neogen Earnings

Get Neogen alerts:

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Neogen in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Neogen’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Neogen’s FY2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

NEOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Neogen from $6.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Neogen from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th.

NEOG stock opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.69. Neogen has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $18.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.27 million. Neogen had a negative net margin of 52.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.89%. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Neogen by 1,495.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Neogen by 196.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Neogen by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO John Patrick Moylan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.07 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,700. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James C. Borel bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $171,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,717.86. This trade represents a 137.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $331,525. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

