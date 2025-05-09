What is Cormark’s Forecast for MDA Space FY2026 Earnings?

Get MDA Space alerts:

MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of MDA Space in a research report issued on Monday, May 5th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will earn $1.17 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.34. The consensus estimate for MDA Space’s current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MDA Space from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on MDA Space from C$28.50 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.43.

MDA opened at C$24.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 0.02. MDA Space has a one year low of C$11.44 and a one year high of C$30.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and distributes high resolution optical imagery, satellite-based automatic identification system data, and radio-frequency data for other third-party missions.

