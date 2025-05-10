Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $272,000 Stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in LivaNova by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LivaNova by 800.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LIVN shares. Wolfe Research cut LivaNova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on LivaNova from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on LivaNova from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on LivaNova from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.17.

Shares of LivaNova stock opened at $44.06 on Friday. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $32.48 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.90 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

