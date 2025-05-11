Barclays PLC Increases Position in Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Everspin Technologies were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRAM. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Everspin Technologies by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Everspin Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRAM stock opened at $5.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.45 million, a PE ratio of 99.00 and a beta of 0.31. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $7.00.

Everspin Technologies ( NASDAQ:MRAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $13.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRAM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everspin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Everspin Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Everspin Technologies news, VP David Schrenk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 114,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,478.30. This represents a 14.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 16,845 shares of Everspin Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $84,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,915. This trade represents a 2.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,422 shares of company stock worth $399,429. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

