Brokerages Set The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Target Price at $16.81

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.34.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WEN shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Wendy’s news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 136,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $1,752,651.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 203,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,600,494.05. This represents a 40.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 670.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 1,111.9% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 168.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wendy’s Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.85. Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.40.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 75.56%. The company had revenue of $523.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Wendy’s’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

