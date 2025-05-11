Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Given New $11.75 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $11.50 to $11.75 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SAND has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $7.25 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $9.75 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

Shares of SAND opened at $8.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 176.24 and a beta of 0.48. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $8.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.61 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th were issued a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 14th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Lifeworks Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. 51.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

