Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Sets New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $31.25 and last traded at $33.24, with a volume of 628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.89.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). Saul Centers had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $70.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.76 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 160.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Saul Centers by 280.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 15,424 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Saul Centers in the fourth quarter worth $1,164,000. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.88 million, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.08.

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

