Streaming Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 18th

NVIDIA, AppLovin, and Spotify Technology are the three Streaming stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Streaming stocks are shares of companies that provide upfront financing to resource producers—most often mining firms—in exchange for the right to purchase a fixed percentage of their future output at predetermined, discounted prices. By holding these equities, investors gain leveraged exposure to commodity prices without the operational risks of running mines, since streaming companies profit from the production of partnered operators rather than managing mines themselves. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Streaming stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.40. 221,859,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,737,502. The company has a market cap of $3.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.29, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

AppLovin (APP)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Shares of NASDAQ:APP traded down $4.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $362.34. 4,689,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,032,635. The stock has a market cap of $123.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.81, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. AppLovin has a twelve month low of $60.67 and a twelve month high of $525.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $285.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.48.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

SPOT stock traded up $15.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $656.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,222,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,081. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $585.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $533.48. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $288.07 and a 1-year high of $663.55. The stock has a market cap of $134.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.26 and a beta of 1.72.

