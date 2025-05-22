Analysts Issue Forecasts for Targa Resources Q4 Earnings

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Targa Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will earn $2.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.23. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Targa Resources’ current full-year earnings is $8.15 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q1 2026 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.18 EPS.

TRGP has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $218.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $206.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $227.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $202.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.79.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $160.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.82 and a 200-day moving average of $187.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $113.65 and a 12-month high of $218.51. The company has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.22.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.13). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.66%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Meloy sold 48,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.08, for a total transaction of $9,527,121.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 725,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,555,510.24. This trade represents a 6.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Waters S. Iv Davis sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.26, for a total transaction of $429,809.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,957.74. This represents a 43.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,914 shares of company stock valued at $22,613,288 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 578.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in Targa Resources by 5,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

