Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Raised to $374.00 at Citigroup

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $346.00 to $374.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Autodesk alerts:

ADSK has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $385.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.59.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Autodesk

Autodesk Trading Down 1.0%

Insider Activity

ADSK opened at $292.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $62.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.12, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $195.32 and a 12 month high of $326.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $270.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.61.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $655,395.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,671.87. The trade was a 44.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $267.10 per share, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,200. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 675.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,430 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,409,000 after buying an additional 41,310 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the software company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 42,975 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $974,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $622,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autodesk

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.