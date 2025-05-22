Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.50% from the stock’s current price.

Get Nutanix alerts:

NTNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Nutanix from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Nutanix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on Nutanix from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Northland Capmk raised Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Nutanix

Nutanix Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $80.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of -228.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.34. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $43.35 and a 1 year high of $83.36.

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 61,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $4,823,503.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,287,411. This represents a 10.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $533,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,050 shares in the company, valued at $232,288. This trade represents a 69.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,575,797 shares of company stock valued at $415,742,123. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nutanix

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,758,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 6,785.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,139,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,269 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,639,000. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,318,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,604,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

(Get Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.