MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,011 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BUG. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 255.7% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BUG opened at $34.70 on Friday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $36.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.38.

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

