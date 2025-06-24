Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $1.04 Million in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 27,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,552.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,294,474.62. This trade represents a 15.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 216,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.75, for a total transaction of $48,911,220.75. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,206,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,350,895.25. The trade was a 15.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 460,378 shares of company stock valued at $103,915,994. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $241.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of -9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.03. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.24 and a 1 year high of $243.00.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price (up from $253.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $236.00 target price (down from $240.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.10.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

