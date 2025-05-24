Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Receives $7.90 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.90.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $0.10 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Affimed in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and set a $0.39 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Affimed in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Affimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut Affimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Affimed Stock Down 34.9%

Shares of NASDAQ AFMD opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Affimed has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $8.95.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Affimed stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 183,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.14% of Affimed as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States and Germany. The company’s lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase Ib clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase IIb clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development for the treatment acute myeloid.

