What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for Surmodics Q2 Earnings?

Get Surmodics alerts:

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Surmodics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Surmodics’ current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Surmodics’ FY2027 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $28.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 million. Surmodics had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%.

SRDX has been the topic of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Surmodics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen started coverage on Surmodics in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SRDX

Surmodics Trading Down 1.6%

NASDAQ SRDX opened at $28.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.45. Surmodics has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $42.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surmodics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRDX. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Surmodics in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Surmodics by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Surmodics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Surmodics during the first quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new position in Surmodics in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Surmodics

(Get Free Report)

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.