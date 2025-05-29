KBR (NYSE:KBR) Rating Lowered to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $55.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KBR. Citigroup lowered their price target on KBR from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of KBR from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.57.

NYSE:KBR opened at $51.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.83. KBR has a 52 week low of $43.89 and a 52 week high of $72.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.87 and a 200 day moving average of $54.72.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KBR will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KBR news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $961,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,214,134.47. This trade represents a 23.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,790,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $740,951,000 after purchasing an additional 68,588 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in KBR by 16.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,925,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,347,000 after buying an additional 683,280 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in KBR by 35.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,384,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,648,000 after buying an additional 1,142,111 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of KBR by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,868,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,167,000 after acquiring an additional 451,887 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of KBR by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,805,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,033 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

