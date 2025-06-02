Bioceres Crop Solutions (BIOX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q3 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 4th. Analysts expect Bioceres Crop Solutions to post earnings of ($0.10) per share and revenue of $61.87 million for the quarter.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $59.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.80 million. Bioceres Crop Solutions had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 0.68%. On average, analysts expect Bioceres Crop Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of BIOX stock opened at $4.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average is $5.40. The stock has a market cap of $306.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.12 and a beta of 0.40. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $11.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bioceres Crop Solutions

Analyst Ratings Changes

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bioceres Crop Solutions stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. ( NASDAQ:BIOX Free Report ) by 186.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Bioceres Crop Solutions were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

BIOX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bioceres Crop Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.63.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

