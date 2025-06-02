Northland Capmk Has Positive Outlook for Semtech Q2 Earnings

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk upped their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Semtech in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 28th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Semtech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Semtech’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price target on Semtech in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Semtech from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Semtech from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Semtech from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Semtech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.58.

Semtech Stock Performance

SMTC stock opened at $36.92 on Monday. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $79.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.98. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.88.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $251.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semtech

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 190.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 104,700.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Semtech

In related news, CFO Mark Lin sold 2,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $109,622.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,368.51. This represents a 17.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Semtech

(Get Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.