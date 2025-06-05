Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $327,000 in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,431 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in JD.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. increased its holdings in JD.com by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 7,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in JD.com by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,868 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in JD.com by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ JD opened at $33.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.64 and a 200-day moving average of $37.35. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.13 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JD has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $51.00 price objective on JD.com in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Dbs Bank upgraded JD.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on JD.com from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

