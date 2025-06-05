Short Interest in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Increases By 25.5%

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the April 30th total of 1,610,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Get Constellium alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Constellium by 2,485.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Constellium by 519.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Constellium by 1,034.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Constellium by 20.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Constellium Stock Performance

NYSE CSTM opened at $12.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 1.65. Constellium has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Constellium will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Constellium

(Get Free Report)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.