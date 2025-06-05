WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT) Receives $12.42 Average Price Target from Analysts

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.42.

Get WisdomTree alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on WisdomTree from $9.75 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

View Our Latest Analysis on WT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree

WisdomTree Stock Up 2.3%

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WT. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 379.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 880,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,858,000 after acquiring an additional 697,156 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 456,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 12,402 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $533,000. PharVision Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,266,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,061,000 after buying an additional 2,235,413 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WT opened at $9.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.63. WisdomTree has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $12.45.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $108.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.47 million. WisdomTree had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 24.67%. WisdomTree’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that WisdomTree will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

About WisdomTree

(Get Free Report

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.